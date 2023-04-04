Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
Justin Timothy Williams, 38, who resides in the 1200 block of Morgan Street, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 24. Meadville city police charged Williams on Feb. 22 after he allegedly threatened to shoot several people and police found guns in his bedroom. Due to previous charges, Williams is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police. Williams faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of firearm prohibited and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment. He also faces a felony count of terroristic threats. Williams remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Jude Asher Mattocks, 24, of Meadville waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 24. Meadville city police filed charges after a Feb. 22 incident. Mattocks faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Mattocks remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Justin Scott Peterson, 41, who resides in the 20400 block of Alden Street was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 23. Meadville city police charged Peterson with possessing methamphetamine and two plastic baby bottles containing methamphetamine. He faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peterson remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Deanna Nicole Geer, 32, whose address is listed in court documents as the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, was arraigned March 23 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Geer was charged after crashing a vehicle into a ditch along Spring Street between Cussewago Road and Lincoln Avenue at around 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Meadville city police accused Geer of driving under the influence of multiple drugs with her 2-year-old daughter riding as a passenger in the car. Geer faces misdemeanor charges of DUI — controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and recklessly endangering another person. She also faces a summary charge of careless driving. Geer remains in SCI Muncy in lieu of $7,500 bond in the case. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Kristine Lee Staley, 27, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 21. Meadville city police charged Staley after an incident at a residence in the 400 block of Poplar Street at about 10:15 p.m. March 6. Staley faces a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief. She remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.