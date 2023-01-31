Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Timothy Travis Whitman, 42, who resides in the 14400 block of South Mosiertown Road, Meadville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Whitman faces a second-degree felony charge of incest for a Jan. 23 incident that Meadville Police Department said took place in the 500 block of Chestnut Street. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 13. Whitman remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $20,000 bond.
• Zachary Wayne Smith, 29, who resides in the 700 block of Market Street, Meadville, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Jan. 23. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General filed charges following an incident on Feb. 2, 2022. Smith is accused of sell half an ounce of methamphetamine for $180 in a vehicle that was located near the intersection of North Main Street and North Street. Smith faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Smith remains free on $15,000 bond.
• Ryan Edward Thomas, who resides in the 2900 block of Spencer Road, Hermitage, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Jan. 20. Meadville Police Department filed charges after an incident on the evening of May 13, 2022, at a residence in the 700 block of Park Avenue. Police accused Thomas of placing his hands around a woman’s neck, leaving her unable to breathe. After leaving the residence, Thomas allegedly called the city police station more than 50 times over the course of the night to falsely report his location. He faces a felony charge of strangulation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of harassment. Thomas remains free on $5,000 bail. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
