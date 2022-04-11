Crimes
State Police
• A 41-year-old Springboro woman is facing charges for allegedly damaging a window and a kitchen cupboard at home on Union Street in the borough at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Charges are pending against the unidentified driver of a car stopped in the 11200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Vernon Township. The vehicle was stopped at 11:56 p.m. April 4 for a traffic violation and the driver was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants including one from Mercer County. The vehicle then was impounded by poilce and a search warrant was obtained with suspected drugs found in the vehicle.
Crashes
State Police
• Elizabeth A. Bevilheimer, 34, of Saegertown, was not injured in a one-car crash on Harmonsburg Road in Summit Township at 6:55 a.m. Friday. Bevilheimer was driving east on the road when her auto went off the road and struck a fence.
• There were unknown injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Route 173, north of Franklin Pike, in Wayne Township at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. A pickup truck was driving south at a high rate of speed when it went off the road on a curve, overturned and struck a guardrail. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.
• Summer L. LaVallie, 20, of Mooreville, Mississippi, was not injured in a one-car crash on North Main Street Extension in Meadville. LaVallie was backing the auto out onto North Main Street Extension from Wesley Way when she apparently suffered a medical condition and backed the auto off the roadway. It struck a ditch and realty sign in the yard of a home at 695 N. Main St. Extension. LaVallie fled the scene, police said.