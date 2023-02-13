Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Sacario Marcellus Morgan, 20, whose address is listed as the Erie County prison in court papers, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General filed charges following incidents on Jan. 11 and July 25, 2022. Morgan is accused of selling 3.2 grams of fentanyl at Fairmont Apartments in Meadville on Jan. 11 and is also accused of selling 1.77 grams of fentanyl in a vehicle at Bicentennial Park on July 25. Morgan faces two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. A trial will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. He was assigned bail of $25,000 in the case. He remains in Erie County prison, where he is awaiting arraignment in two cases in Erie County Court of Common Pleas later this month, one involving eight drug-related charges from August and the other involving 15 drug-related charges from December. He was assigned bail of $50,000 bail in the first case and $250,000 in the second.
• Ronald Jason Basco, 54, who resides in the 700 block of North Main Street, Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Meadville Police Department filed charges following a Jan. 26 incident at the Country Fair gas station, 333 N. Main St. Based on video surveillance footage, city police accused Basco of concealing alcoholic beverages worth a total of $8.98 in his coat in two instances between 7 and 9 p.m. Basco faces two third-degree felony charges of retail theft. He also faces summary charges of public drunkenness, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Basco remains free following the hearing, where his bail was changed from $10,000 monetary bond to $10,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• Timothy John Copley, 22, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville city police charged Copley after a Jan. 18 incident in the 600 block of Cutler Street. Police accused Copley of taking a .243 caliber Winchester rifle and carrying case from the apartment of an acquaintance and selling it. Copley faces a third degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino on Feb. 24.
