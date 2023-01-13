Meadville Area Magisterial District Judge
• Todd Michael Canfield, 51, who resides in the 100 block of Dale Avenue in Cambridge Springs, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Canfield faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and defiant trespass and a summary charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to leave the Meadville Medical Center emergency room lobby after his third visit of the day and struggling with officers as they arrested him at around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Meadville Police Department filed charges after the incident, noting that the arrest occurred after a hospital security officer had driven Canfield to his Cambridge Springs home following his second discharge from the emergency room. Canfield allegedly refused to exit the security vehicle until Pennsylvania State Police were called and then called an ambulance to return him to the emergency room. Canfield remain free on $1,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

