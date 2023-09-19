Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Jeremy Joseph Aldrich, 26, who resides in the 9000 block of Route 6, Conneaut Lake, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Sept. 12. Meadville Police Department filed one felony and one summary charge following an incident at around 8 a.m. Aug. 24 in which Aldrich is accused of kicking in the front door of an apartment in the 1100 block of Chula Court in Meadville. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Aldrich remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail.
• Martin Frances Rushmore Jr., 41, who resides in Meadville in the 21400 block of Schick Road, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Sept. 12. City police filed charges following a March 22 incident in which Rushmore is accused of driving on Liberty Street while under the influence of a controlled substance and while also transporting a minor. Rushmore faces three misdemeanor DUI charges and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia related to fentanyl police said he had when arrested near the intersection of Liberty and Randolph streets. Rushmore remains free on his own recognizance. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of county court.
• Emily Rose Leonhart, 22, who resides in the 27000 block of Miller Station Road, Cambridge Springs, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood. Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Drug Task Force filed charges Sept. 12 in relation to incidents that occurred May 24 and June 12 at Leonhart’s previous residence in the 400 block of Poplar Street in Meadville. A June 2 search of the Poplar Street residence led to the discovery of nearly 8 grams of fentanyl, more than 3 grams of cocaine and more than a half gram of methamphetamine, according to police. Leonhart faces three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Oct. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
