Crashes
Meadville Police
• Two people were injured in a two-car crash at 7:40 p.m. June 21 at Grove and Walnut streets. Brett D. Powell, 52, of Meadville was driving west on Walnut Street and failed to stop his car for a stop sign. Powell’s auto collided with a car, driven by Joann C. Lee, 52, of Meadville, that was traveling south on Grove Street. Lee was taken to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service for treatment of unknown injuries. Powell was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Meadville Police Department.
Crimes
State Police
• A 26-inch woman’s Dynacraft mountain bike and a child’s Firefly metal swingset were taken from a building on Lakeview Drive in Conneaut Township between March 1 and May 29.
