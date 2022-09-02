Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Jennifer L. Cauvel, 57, of Oil City was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Cauvel faces a felony charge of driving under the influence (DUI), highest rate of alcohol, third offense. She also faces misdemeanor charges for DUI, general impairment, third offense, and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property as well as five summary traffic charges. Meadville Police Department filed the charges following a June 23 incident in the city. Cauvel remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 before Pendolino.
Commented
