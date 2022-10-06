Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Christopher J. Fox, 43, whose address was listed as the Crawford County Jail, Saegertown, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and five summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Sept. 17 in the city. Fox was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.
• Carrie M. Eaton, 34, of Meadville, was arraigned Tuesday before Pendolino on charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property. City police filed the charge for an incident June 17. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.
• Alexis D. Vanderhoof, 30, of Meadville, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Monday before Pendolino on charges of driving under the influence and two summary counts. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident July 3 in West Mead Township. Vanderhoof remains free on her own recognizance.
• Shonte L. Seawood, 31, of Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Pendolino and was bound over to court on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an offensive weapon and a summary count. State police filed the charge for an incident Sept. 22 in Meadville. Seawood remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
