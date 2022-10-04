Meadville Area Magisterial District Court
• Harry Melrose Kephart Jr., 37, who resides in the 200 block of Locust Avenue, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Kephart faces a single felony charge of receiving stolen property. Pennsylvania State Police at Corry filed the charge after a May 25 incident in which Kephart allegedly took a relative’s Browning Buck Mark pistol and sold it to a Meadville-area gun store. Kephart remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• Donte Terrell Hollingsworth, 27, who resides in the 500 block of Arch Street, was held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Hollingsworth faces a misdemeanor charge of fleeing police and summary charges of driving with a suspended license and no rear lights. Meadville Police Department filed charges following a Jan. 30 incident when Hollingsworth allegedly ignored a police traffic stop near the intersection of State Street and Stewart Street before stopping several blocks north and fleeing on foot. Hollingsworth remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
