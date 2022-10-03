Harry Melrose Kephart Jr., 37, who resides in the 200 block of Locust Ave., waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Kephart faces a single felony charge of receiving stolen property. State police at Corry filed the charge after a May 25 incident in which Kephart allegedly took a relative’s Browning Buck Mark pistol and sold it to a Meadville-area gun store. Kephart remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Donte Terrell Hollingsworth, 27, who resides in the 500 block of Arch Street, was held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Hollingsworth faces a misdemeanor charge of fleeing police and summary charges of driving with a suspended license and no rear lights. Meadville Police Department filed charges following a Jan. 30 incident when Hollingsworth allegedly ignored a police traffic stop near the intersection of State Street and Stewart Street before stopping several blocks north and fleeing on foot. Hollingsworth remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
