Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• John L. Severo, 42, of Meadville, was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of strangulation, terrorist threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest and five summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Saturday. Severo was placed in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $30,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Oct. 28.
• Brant M. Rittenhouse, 25, whose address was listed as Crawford County jail, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. City police filed the charges for an incident Oct. 12. He was placed in the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Crashes
State Police
• There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Vernon Township at 7:14 p.m. Saturday. Robert A. Schwab, 45, of Meadville, drove a pickup truck onto the highway from an access path to a field on the north side of the road. Schwab's truck then was struck by a car, driven by Collin C. Pratt, 23, of Meadville, that was driving west on Route 322. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Schwab was cited by Pennsylvania State Police for a vehicle entering or crossing roadway violation.
