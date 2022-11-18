Vernon Area
Magisterial District Judge
Lawrence A. Newhook, 66, of Saegertown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver and was bound over to the next term of court on a charge of driving under the influence and three traffic summary counts. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident Aug. 17 in Cussewago Township. Newhook remains free on his own recognizance.
Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
Christopher J. Burchard, 56, of Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on a charge of driving under the influence. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident March 18. Burchard remains free on his own recognizance.
Shawn A. Burns, 46, of Meadville waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed the charges for an incident Feb. 2. Burns remains free on $10,000 bond.
