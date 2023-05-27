Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Thomas James Foote, 28, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, was held for court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville city police charged Foote after an incident near the intersection of Park Avenue and Azalea Street around 8:20 p.m. on May 3. Foote is accused of hitting his home health aid in the back of the head several times and pushing her head into a puddle of water while they were walking in the area. Foote faces a felony charge of aggravated assault. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person as well as summary charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief. Foote remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• Alekzandra Marion Glee Palaski, 26, who resides in the 600 block of Cutter Street, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Meadville city police charged Palaski after she was stopped while driving at the intersection of Park Avenue and Randolph Street at about 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 26. Palaski faces three misdemeanor charges of DUI — second offense and is accused of driving a 2012 Honda Pilot while under the influence of marijuana. She also faces a summary charge of driving an unregistered vehicle. Palaski was released on her own recognizance. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• William J. Bonus, 52, who resides in the 22000 block of Route 322, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Meadville city police charged Bonus after detaining him on May 5 near the intersection of North Main and North streets on an Erie County bench warrant for his arrest and allegedly finding methamphetamine and marijuana upon searching him. Bonus faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonus remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
