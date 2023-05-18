Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Russell N. Kelley, 68, who resides in the 500 block of North Street, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department charged Kelley after he allegedly wrapped his arms around the neck of a nurse working at his residence earlier that day at 8:55 a.m., causing the nurse to be unable to breathe. Kelley faces a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 30 before Pendolino.
• Chandler Lei Edwards, 21, who resides in the 500 block of Arch Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department charged Edwards after an incident that occurred at about 3:45 a.m. May 6 in the 500 block of Chestnut Street. Responding to a noise complaint at the location, police soon arrested Edwards, who was allegedly highly intoxicated and threw a beverage can into a nearby yard as he attempted to climb an embankment when police were investigating. Police later allegedly found slightly more than an ounce of marijuana in his backpack along with a scale and related items. Edwards faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces five summary charges for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, scattering rubbish, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edwards remains free on $10,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County criminal court.
