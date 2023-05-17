Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Russell N. Kelley, 68, who resides in the 500 block of North Street, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department charged Kelley after he allegedly wrapped his arms around the neck of a nurse working at his residence, causing the nurse to be unable to breathe. Kelley faces a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 30 before Pendolino.
