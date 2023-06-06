Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Fabian Jamee Young, 35, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, was held for court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of person not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident April 20 in the city. Young remains in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• Kenneth Wayne Smith, 53, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department charged Smith with assaulting an 86-year-old woman by yanking her out of a vehicle at Golfview Manor at about 3:30 p.m. May 30. Smith faces a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 14.
• Rebecca Ann Townsend, 46, who resides in the 300 block of Walnut Street, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department charged Townsend with stealing merchandise worth $31.50 from Valesky’s, 1044 Water St., at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Townsend faces a felony count of retail theft. She was released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 15.
• Nicholas R. Bechtol, 23, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Meadville Police Department charged Bechtol after he allegedly entered a residence in the 900 block of Burns Avenue and took more than $2,000, a necklace and pills just after midnight on May 3. Additional charges were filed when police allegedly found Bechtol in possession of fentanyl in the holding cells of the police department and later when he was allegedly found to have 15 fentanyl pills concealed inside his body at the county jail. Bechtol faces felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, contraband and possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
