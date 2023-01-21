Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
David James Hamel, 24, who resides in the 11300 block of Williamson Road, West Mead Township, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. State police at Meadville filed a charge of strangulation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct and a summary charge of harassment. Police accused Hamel of choking a woman until she blacked out in a Jan. 1 incident that took place at about 1 a.m. at his residence. A felony charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn at the hearing. Hamel remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
