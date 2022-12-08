Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Noel S. Huffman, 53, who is listed as homeless, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a charge of criminal trespass. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Oct. 22. Huffman was returned to the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Crashes
State Police
• There were minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Adamsville Road in West Fallowfield Township at 4 p.m. Friday. Joseph P. Cresswell, 38, of Jamestown, was driving west on Adamsville Road when he took reportedly his eyes off the road to check on a passenger in the rear seat. Cresswell's sport utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound SUV driven by Amber M. DiFrischia, 43, of Adamsville. Cresswell's SUV then continued west, went off the road into a ditch and then struck a tree. DiFrischia's SUV continued east, went off the road and into a ditch and overturned multiple times. Both Cresswell and DiFrischia were wearing seat belts. DiFrischia sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment. A passenger in Cresswell's SUV, a 6-year-old boy in a car seat, was uninjured. A passenger in DiFrischia's SUV, Lori S. Floch, 59, of New Castle, was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured. Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
• Michael D. Ruhl, 48, of Tidioute was not injured one-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Route 408 in Troy Township at 9:15 p.m. Monday. Ruhl was driving east on Route 408 when he lost control of his station wagon on a curve. The vehicle went off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone cable box and a culvert pipe before stopping. Ruhl was wearing a seat belt. Ruhl left the scene prior to arrival of police, but later was identified, according to police.
Commented
