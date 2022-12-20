Meadville Area Magisterial District Judge

Jason E. Brown Jr., 19, of the 600 block of Cullum Street, Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to court on a charge of retail theft. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Nov. 23. Brown also waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino on a charge of retail theft filed by Meadville police for an incident Nov. 30. He was released on a total of $5,000 unsecured bond.

Jessica M. Langham, 40, of the 600 block of State Street, Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino and was bound over to court on a charge of retail theft. City police filed the charge for an incident Aug. 27. She was released on her own recognizance.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you