Meadville Area Magisterial District Judge
• Jason E. Brown Jr., 19, of the 600 block of Cullum Street, Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to court on a charge of retail theft. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Nov. 23. Brown also waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino on a charge of retail theft filed by Meadville police for an incident Nov. 30. He was released on a total of $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jessica M. Langham, 40, of the 600 block of State Street, Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Pendolino and was bound over to court on a charge of retail theft. City police filed the charge for an incident Aug. 27. She was released on her own recognizance.
