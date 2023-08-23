Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Dale Anthony Gilger, 49, of Springboro waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Meadville Police Department charged Gilger with possession of more than 33 grams of methamphetamine and more than 13 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Gilger, who was allegedly driving without a muffler, was stopped by police just before midnight on March 7 near the intersection of North and North Main streets when a check revealed an active warrant for his arrest. Gilger faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver. The misdemeanor charges against him consist of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving under the influence. He also faces a summary charge of operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment. Gilger remains free on $35,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
