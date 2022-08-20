Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
Daniel M. Wilkes, 61, of Saegertown, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a charge of failing to comply with registration requirements. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident from June 27 to Aug. 12. Police allege Wilkes’ failed to register his new address with Pennsylvania State Police as well as notify the termination of his previous Meadville address within three days as required under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law statute. Wilkes was placed in the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.
Crashes
State Police
Diana L. Bish, 40, of Conneautville was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 18 in Summit Township at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 10. Bish was driving south when a deer entered the roadway and Bish’s sport utility vehicle struck it head-on. Bish was wearing a seat belt and sustained a minor injury, but was not transported to a hospital, police said.
Laura A. Sutton, 44, of Canonsburg, was not injured in a one-car crash on Interstate 79 in Greenwood Township at 9:33 a.m. Aug. 12. Sutton was driving north on the interstate near Milepost 139.5 when a deer entered the roadway and Sutton’s car hit the deer head-on. Sutton was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Crimes
State Police
A 46-year-old Conneaut Lake area woman harassed a 46-year-old Conneaut Lake area man at a home on Mill Road in Greenwood Township at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 2
Commented
