A shots fired call is under investigation tonight by Meadville Police Department.
Just before 8 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Walnut Street for a report of at least one gunshot being fired, according to emergency radio traffic.
An ambulance from Meadville Area Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene, but was cleared after less than 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
At least one person from the residence was taken by police to police headquarters around 8:30 p.m.
No other details are available from police at this time.