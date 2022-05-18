CLARKS MILLS, Mercer County — A standoff that’s been going on since midday today at an apartment building in northern Mercer County continues at this hour, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A male suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on Lake Wilhelm Road in the village of Clarks Mills and refused to come out. The apartment house is about 7 miles south of the border of Mercer and Crawford counties.
The reported incident began around 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. today after the suspect allegedly went into one of the apartments and threatened to kill its male occupant, according to court documents obtained this afternoon by The Meadville Tribune.
The suspect then left and went back to his own apartment in the building, according to court documents.
State police arrived on the scene around 11:40 a.m. and attempted to get the suspect to surrender, but so far he has not.
Roads in the Clarks Mills area have been blocked off from traffic by police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation due to the standoff. Roads closed include State Route 358, which runs through Clarks Mills. Route 358 is closed from U.S. Route 19 to Interstate 79 because of the standoff.
Due to the alleged threats, police evacuated a three-unit apartment building, according to court documents.
No injuries have been reported.
Police subsequently interviewed a man from the first apartment, as well as the male occupant of the third apartment, according to court documents. Both men confirmed to police that they had recently seen the suspect recently with a 9mm handgun, the court documents said.
The suspect in the case is not to possess firearms due to a 2018 felony burglary conviction, making him ineligible to possess a gun, according to court documents.
