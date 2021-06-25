An ambulance traveling with its lights and sirens activated struck a pickup truck as the vehicles passed through a city intersection on Wednesday, according to a notification released by Meadville Police Department.
No injuries were reported when the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arch Street and Park Avenue, according to police.
Immediately before the crash, Frederick W. Smith, 70, was driving a 2012 Ford ambulance east on Arch Street with both the lights and sirens active, police reported.
Smith stopped for a steady red light at the intersection then continued through, according to police. Russel Thomas Graham, 53, of Meadville was traveling south on Park Avenue in a 2014 Ford F-150 at the same time. He told police he did not see or hear the Meadville Area Ambulance Service vehicle’s emergency signals.
The ambulance struck the truck on the passenger side, according to police. The truck sustained disabling damage to the radiator and was towed from the scene.
No citations were issued to either driver, according to the police notification.