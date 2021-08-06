McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Erie County — An Albion man was killed in a one-car crash north of Edinboro Thursday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Jacob Serrano, 32, of Albion was traveling on Crane Road, just east of Lay Road, when the car he was driving went off the road and into a ditch at 10:05 p.m., police said.
The car traveled a short distance in the ditch before it struck a driveway culvert with the car becoming airborne, police said.
Serrano, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected through the car’s sunroof as the vehicle then overturned. The auto came to rest on its roof, pinning Serrano underneath, police said.