A Meadville man is in Crawford County jail, facing nine felony and seven misdemeanor charges for allegedly delivering a combination of heroin and fentanyl on multiple occasions earlier this year, according to police.
James Edwin Moore Jr., 51, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.
Moore is accused of delivering drugs to a confidential informant on four occasions between January and April, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case by Meadville Police Department.
Felony charges of possession of firearm prohibited and conspiracy to commit possession of firearm prohibited were withdrawn at the hearing. An additional felony count of receiving stolen property was added to the charges against Moore at the hearing. He is accused of having a stolen Citadel M1911 .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
In addition to the charge of receiving stolen property, Moore faces four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and four felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
