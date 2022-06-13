Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.