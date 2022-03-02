SAEGERTOWN — PNC Bank will close its Saegertown branch in May.
The office and drive-thru at 376 Main St. will close permanently at 3 p.m. May 20. PNC has started sending notification cards to customers.
The office’s accounts will be consolidated with PNC’s Meadville office at 201 Chestnut St., according to the notification. The Meadville location also has a drive-thru service.
PNC said its customers are taking advantage of its other ways to bank.
“Shifts in the way customers are conducting their banking transactions are important inputs that inform our branch consolidation decisions,” the bank said in a statement.
PNC said it will work to reassign staff impacted by the closure to other positions or other locations, but did not disclose the number of employees affected by the decision.
PNC plans to put the Saegertown property up for sale following the consolidation.
The closure will leave PNC with just one other brick-and-mortar banking office in the county besides Meadville. PNC has an office at 123 Diamond St., Titusville, with a separate drive-thru location at 102 Petroleum St. in that city.
PNC also has multiple automated teller machines (ATMs) in operation around the county — there are five drive-up ATMs in the Meadville area as well as others inside multiple convenience store locations in the Meadville area.
PNC also has three ATMs in the Titusville area — one at each of its banking locations as well as a convenience store location. There are two at Conneaut Lake with one walkup and one convenience store location. There also are ATMs at convenience stores in Saegertown, Linesville and Cochranton.