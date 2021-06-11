By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
A Venango County man has been sentenced to state prison and will have life-time registration as a sexual offender for sexual crimes involving a then-11-year-old girl in Titusville in 2019.
Kenneth O. McElhaney, 40, of 260 S. Main St., Pleasantville, was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas this week to a total of five years and three months to 15 years in state prison by Judge Mark Stevens.
McElhaney pleaded guilty in county court in March to one count each of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, and two counts of criminal solicitation. Titusville Police Department charged McElhaney in August 2020 with assaulting a young girl at a Titusville home between Aug. 1, 2019, and Jan. 25, 2020.
Stevens sentenced McElhaney to serve five to 10 years in state prison on the aggravated indecent assault count followed by three months to five years for corruption of minors. McElhaney was given one day of pre-sentence jail credit.
McElhaney also was given one month to five years for indecent assault, but the sentence will be served at the same time as the aggravated indecent assault sentence. He was given three months to five years for each of the criminal solicitation counts, but they will be served at the same time as the corruption of minors sentence.
McElhaney also was ordered to pay a total of $500 in fines plus court costs.
He also is classified as a Tier III sexual offender due to his crimes and must register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
