CONNEAUT LAKE — A proposed municipal parking lot along Strawberry Alley has been put on hold for the time being.
That was the result of an announcement by Borough Council President Dick Holabaugh at Wednesday’s meeting.
Holabaugh, who owns Ralston’s Hardware, said he will not be donating some of his property for the parking lot.
Holabaugh said he made the decision not to participate in the project (by donating property) after careful consideration.
He said the decision was for the betterment of Ralston’s Hardware and most importantly, customers of Ralston’s.
Holabaugh said that things may change in the future, but at this time he was saying “no thank you” to the request from the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, which had proposed the parking lot as part of a strategic long-range plan for the borough.
The proposal was to acquire the property at the Strawberry Alley side of Water Street businesses and convert the area between First and Second streets into a municipal parking lot.
At least one property owner previously said they would donate property.
Holabaugh cited customers with boats, trucks and other large vehicles as some of the customers who would be affected if the property at the rear of Ralston’s were turned into a parking lot.
Holabugh made the announcement after Bob Moss, a member of the CLCDC who was working on the proposal for the municipal parking lot, spoke briefly about some of the development plans.
Indications were that the project could not proceed as planned without Holabaugh participating as a landowner. Holabaugh said, “I wanted to make it happen,” adding he just couldn’t make it work.
He did say, however, things could change in the future.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio urged Moss to not give up the idea of having a municipal parking lot.
Bill Eldridge, council member and president of the CLCDC, said Thursday that while the proposal is not going forward at this time, the long-term strategic plan created by CLCDC includes the municipal parking lot and the idea is still in that plan for some future date.
