By Krista Geer
I have had the privilege of writing several articles over the last few years for the “Active for Life” section of The Meadville Tribune.
Looking back at those articles, I realize that I have talked a lot about the role physical and mental exercise play in our long-term health. This time I want to cover something completely different.
Planning. Planning is an important aspect of our ability to remain active for the entirety of our life. It is also an activity that may be dreaded or avoided more frequently than regular exercise.
We would all like to believe that our future is going to be problem and stress-free. The reality, however, is that, in time, we will all have to accept that we will need to adjust our current way of living. I am sure that many of us have thought longingly about the day we will be able to retire, and what we need to ensure that we can afford to do it, and that is where many of us stop.
We do not want to consider who we will want to make decisions for us if the time ever comes that we cannot do that for ourselves. We do not want to worry about what will happen to those who rely on us, financially or otherwise, and what their future needs might be. We do not want to entertain any thoughts about who can care for us if we can no longer care for ourselves, where we will live when we can no longer live alone, or how we will get where we need to go if we can’t drive ourselves.
These are not pleasant things to think about, but these decisions become even less pleasant when our options are limited by the urgency of our needs.
A good number of the calls we receive at Active Aging Inc. are from families who are faced with making these decisions for a loved one who did not do it for themselves. We have guided adult children on how to obtain guardianship or power of attorney so they can work through the choices available to their aging parents.
This can put a lot of stress on a family and cause conflicts among siblings with differing opinions and intentions. We have also had to find care for adult children who depended on their aging parents to be their caregivers. The best way to ensure this is not an issue for your family is to have a plan, communicate it openly, and make whatever arrangements you can as early as you can.
Fortunately, our community has a variety of resources available to assist in these efforts. You can contact Active Aging for advice or guidance as well as any one of the many nursing facilities, home care agencies or elder law attorneys in our area.
In today’s world, there are not enough people to fill all the caregiving roles that are open. Nursing homes and home care agencies do not have enough staff to meet the current needs. Those who have no plan are left with very few options. Proper planning and communication is the best way to ensure you can remain active for life in the manner of your choosing.
Krista Geer is executive director of Active Aging Inc.
