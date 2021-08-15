Crawford County Planning Commission is accepting applications for four open seats.
Two of the seats are vacancies and two are expiring terms of current members. The commission will recommend applicants to the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, which appoints its members.
The Planning Commission provides guidance to the county’s public, private and nonprofit sectors on factors that contribute to quality of life, particularly land use issues and transportation, according to a description of a commission member’s role available on the county website.
More information on expectations for commission members and the application process can be found at crawfordcountypa.net/planning.
Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1.