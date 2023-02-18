VERNON TOWNSHIP — Four businesses could be locating to Vernon Place, in addition to the TJ Maxx store announced Wednesday.
Vernon Township Planning Commission gave its stamp of approval to a development plan at the site which once housed the Meadville Mall off routes 322, 19 and 6.
Engineers Kevin Mullen and Ashley Porter presented the proposal on behalf of Cocca Development Ltd. of Youngstown, Ohio.
Porter reported “pending agreements” are in the works for three different lots, identified as Lots 3, 4 and 5.
In addition, another store is planned for the rest of the site on which TJ Maxx is located. However, Porter could not name any of the businesses pending final approval of contracts.
He said Meadville Medical Center, which owns the property, is “very cautious” on who locates there, noting businesses don’t want to be competing with others in the same lines of business as the others in the development.
“Hopefully, it will be shortly,” he said of when the names can be announced.
Meadville Medical Center officials announced this week they had reached a formal agreement with Cocca Development to purchase about 4.3 acres of land from the hospital.
It was noted that access will be available to each lot and the area behind what once was Kmart will continue to be accessible all the way along the area to Vernon Place — like it was before. Sidewalks and landscaping also will be featured.
Asked if the water and sewer system can accommodate the entire development, Porter said he can’t speak for the sewer authority, but there “is more water than anybody could use right now.”
He also noted Meadville Medical Center spent $600,000 last year and now another $1.6 million for development of the area.
The commission gave unanimous approval of the plan.
In other action, the commission also gave its OK for the current Burger King building to be demolished and a new one constructed at the same site. It will allow a double drive-thru to be built at the site.
Another conditional use approval was given for Tidal Wave Auto Spa to be located at 18333 Conneaut Lake Road. The company, located in Atlanta, was founded in 2004 and will employ five people at the business. A company representative said the site will use public water and sewer and will have a buffer area between homes in the area. Cars will exit the car wash onto Mercer Pike. Plans have been coordinated with PennDOT and no traffic signal will be installed. The address listed is the site of the current Super Buffet.
A Tidal Wave representative said there is no local franchise owner as all the spas are owned by the corporation. This will be the first location of the Tidal Wave in western Pennsylvania. Other locations include Columbus, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
