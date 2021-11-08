VERNON TOWNSHIP — While acknowledging concerns about how it will affect traffic in the area, the Vernon Township supervisors were unanimous in their approval for the construction of a Starbucks at a shopping plaza on Smock Highway.
The supervisors approved the construction at their voting meeting Thursday, following an earlier approval by the Vernon Township Planning Commission last month.
The new Starbucks will be located at 18471 Smock Highway, the same plaza that currently holds the Vernon Township MedExpress. It will be constructed in the front half of the parking lot of the plaza, with a drive-thu wrapping around the building.
The coffee brewer will be a franchise location owned by Possum Hollow Properties, which owns the plaza as a whole. Sandy Nelko of Shoup Engineering, which was representing Possum Hollow at the meeting, said the plan is for the Starbucks to be open in the summer, correcting a previous statement by her at the planning commission meeting that it would be open in the spring.
"It's not quite as quick as I thought," Nelko said of the construction plans.
Township Manager Robert Horvat, speaking ahead of the vote, said the plans for the Starbucks meets regulations and ordinances by the township, such as for the stacking of cars in the drive-thru and parking space.
He also mentioned that the property is accessible from adjoining properties. Motorists can cross the Giant Eagle parking lot to reach the Starbucks, and it is also accessible from the traffic light by Sheetz.
Horvat said a traffic scoping form has been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for comment on any traffic concerns.
Supervisor Fritz Snyder, who also sits on the planning commission, acknowledged the traffic issues on Smock Highway in the area where the new Starbucks is to be built.
"It was a problem before Sheetz expanded," Snyder said, "it's a problem when Sheetz expanded, and now this kind of slightly adds to the flow here."
However, Snyder said he did not "have a problem passing" the construction. He said the matter of traffic in the area was up to PennDOT to fix.
"It's more of a PennDOT problem at that intersection and getting turning lanes into that area," he said.
Supervisor Gary Wagner said that at peak travel times, Route 322, which Smock Highway is a part of, is "always congested" and that he's somewhat relieved to have people slowed down in the area. He also said that, in his experience, the congestion tends to clear up within half an hour or so.
"I don't have a problem with this," Wagner said in terms of approving the building.
Nelko said she spoke with Starbucks regarding when they're normally most busy, and said peak activity usually occurs between 6 to 10 a.m. and around 3 p.m.
She said flow into the business "really drops off in the afternoon."
In terms of size, the Starbucks will have a relatively small footprint and mostly be dedicated to the drive-thru. She said the nearby Smock Highway Dunkin' is "almost twice the size" of the planned Starbucks.
Just before the vote was taken, Horvat spoke in praise of the new business.
"This land development is a welcome addition to the township and will add another vibrant business to the township," he said.
Approval of the construction is contingent upon the Starbucks addressing comments given by Township Engineer Ashley Porter. However, Porter said his comments were only minor and have mostly already been addressed.
