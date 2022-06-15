a variety of climate-related goals that provide the basis for possible policies to be adopted by council. Key in that process will be the formation of an Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC) made up of volunteers and similar in nature to the existing authorities, boards and committees that oversee city-related responsibilities such as the Zoning Hearing Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, or the Beautification Committee.
The committee would consist of three to seven members appointed by council. The EAC would recommend policies to council but would have no authority to enact policies on its own. Council continued its discussion of the EAC after adopting the climate plan and is likely to return to it when it meets next on July 6.
Councilman Jim Roha opposed the plan and once again argued the city should avoid taking steps that could create economic disincentives to attracting businesses. Higher property taxes, cable television fees and stormwater fees contribute to make the city less attractive to investors than neighboring municipalities, and adopting the climate action plan would add to the issue, Roha said. Instead, he continued, climate-related actions taken by the city should either be part of a regional initiative or be small-scale steps to address particular issues, such as LED light replacement.
In explaining his change of heart, McKnight said he had originally shared Roha’s skepticism, particularly with regard to the plan’s economic impact, but had been convinced that the potential benefits offered by the plan outweighed those concerns. He also said he would make sure residents were not taxed further as a result of the plan.
“To be honest, there’s some things in this plan that I don’t agree with, that I don’t think right now we need to deal with,” McKnight said. “We need to keep separating and let’s work together. Let’s see what’s going to work for Meadville instead of saying no, I’m against the energy program.”
Council’s meeting, which was moved to the former city hall in anticipation of increased public participation, drew an audience of about 35 people. Fifteen audience members addressed council regarding the climate action plan, with 10 opposing adoption and five supporting.
Council also acknowledged receipt of correspondence about the plan from 28 people. As was the case last month, when council received more than 60 emails and letters, the writers were overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with only a handful opposed.
Among those opposing the plan, urging caution or suggesting changes were letters from representatives of National Fuel Gas Corp., Channellock, and the Erie-based Manufacturer and Business Association.
“There needs to be more representation and input on such a potentially huge impact on our business from companies like ours before any vote should be taken,” wrote Jon S. DeArment, president and chief operating officer of Channellock, in a letter dated May 20.
After more than two years of development by a task force of volunteers, review and recommendation by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and months of discussion at City Council meetings, members were ready to vote on the 97-page plan.
Before they did, however, community members, including city residents as well as owners of businesses and properties in the city, offered about an hour of additional input at the beginning of council’s meeting Wednesday.
Several opponents offered visions of a near-future Meadville that grew increasingly apocalyptic. Among their comments: The costly “pie-in-the-sky goals” of “the lofty plan” would result in a near-future Meadville in which over-regulated businesses have fled the city, leaving a landscape of vacant storefronts and unaffordable rental properties with furnaces fueled exclusively by solar- and wind-generated power and roofs covered partly by solar panels, partly by supposedly eco-friendly moss.
In sharp contrast, Climate Action Task Force member David Miller, the only representative of the volunteers who developed the plan to speak at the meeting, offered a utopian vision of a future in which city residents commit themselves to acting on the plan.
“In the long run,” Miller read from a prepared statement, “our community-wide efforts will provide healing balm for our sadly fractured democracy, fostering a common sense of purpose and meaning by moderating our increasingly busy lives with an exhilarating vision of saving our breathtakingly beautiful yet oh-so-precarious planet from further desecration.”
City resident Jan Hyatt, who supported the plan and was the last member of the public to address council, suggested that compromise was the best response to the contrasting visions offered by the two groups.
“It doesn’t have to be either-or,” Hyatt said. “I think that falling into an either-or trap is dangerous for us.” If members of the audience had concerns about implementation of the plan, Hyatt suggested, they should join the Environmental Advisory Committee that council is expected to form as its next step regarding the climate action plan.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
