Meadville City Council will move forward with efforts to renovate Huidekoper Park — efforts that likely will cost more than expected or be less extensive than first imagined. At its next meeting, council expects to vote on grant applications that could pay for nearly all of the projected $1.28 million cost.
In January, a draft version of the plan projected a cost of about $1 million for upgrades that incorporated nearly all of those recommended by members of the public during meetings held last summer. But the more detailed proposal presented Wednesday by Ashley Porter of Porter Consulting Engineers P.C. anticipated higher costs.
A pared-down version could keep the most significant upgrades — two new sports courts to replace the existing courts, two playgrounds and improvements to two out of three parking areas — at a cost of about $833,000. Other features, such as extensive walking trails, community gardens, a fenced dog park area, a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, a cornhole court, improved security features and more, would be eliminated.
Either version of the project, however, depends on the success of the city’s grant applications. To pay for the pared-down version of the project, city officials hope to qualify for $300,000 from an annual program offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Those funds would be combined with $430,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds. Such funds typically have been spent on paving in recent years, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council. Another $75,000 would come from the city’s stormwater fund and $25,000 would come from the city’s capital fund. Meadville Family YMCA also raised more than $2,200 for the project with a basketball tournament last summer. Under this plan, Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson told council, none of the money used for the project would come from the city’s general fund, where deficits are expected to continue growing over the next few years. During 2022 budget discussions last fall, council worked to eliminate a shortfall of nearly $800,000.
A second source of funds — potentially enough to complete the entire project — could come from money generated by state gaming revenues and administered by Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Porter told council that his firm, which works with various municipalities, has seen numerous planned applications to the program, many of them seeking about $1 million in funding. The projected size of the city’s application — about $500,000 — could help give it an advantage.
“A ‘sweet spot’ ask of about a half million, I think, positions you in that program nicely,” he said. The program also does not require any matching funds from the city, according to Porter.
If the grant applications are approved at council’s March 16 meeting, the city could expect to learn of the application results by the end of the year with construction beginning by late summer 2023 or 2024, according to Johnson.