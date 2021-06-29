TITUSVILLE — Catherine Koverola has resigned as president of the University of Pittsburgh's Bradford and Titusville campuses effective Thursday, according to the university.
Koverola is leaving for personal reasons, Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, said in a statement issued Tuesday. Koverola became president of the two campuses June 1, 2019.
Rich Esch, vice president for business affairs at Pitt-Bradford, will serve as interim president of the two campuses, the statement said.