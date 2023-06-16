TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub holds an open house on June 24 for prospective students to learn about the academic programs and training offered.
The open house is from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Broadhurst Science Center, 213 Petroleum St. Prospective students are asked to preregister online at upt.pitt.edu/openhouse.
Prospective students and families will be able to meet representatives from the Hub’s partners to discuss the wide array of programs available this fall as well as ask questions.
The Hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), and Manchester Bidwell Corp.’s Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
“The Hub offers exciting opportunities to learn skills, trades and degrees to enter the regional workforce upon completing a program,” said Stephanie Fiely, the Hub’s executive director.
Fall classes at the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, which offers a range of associate degree programs such as business administration, criminal justice and early childhood education, begin Aug. 16.
On Aug. 28, classes will begin in Pitt-Titusville’s associate of science in nursing program. Also that day, new 15-week evening classes for both basic machining and CNC (computer numerical control) programming and operations from the MAC will start.
The next cohort for the no-cost clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will begin in September.
