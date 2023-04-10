TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house on Saturday, where visitors can learn more about the academic programs and training that are offered.
At the open house, which begins at 9 a.m., prospective students and families will be able to meet representatives from the Hub’s partners to discuss the wide array of programs available as well as ask questions about programs and admissions.
The Hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), and Manchester Bidwell Corp.’s Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
“We are eager to share the opportunities that await our community members and the region through the programs and partnerships at the Hub,” said Stephanie Fiely, executive director of the Hub. “We are working hard to provide the resources for people seeking workforce opportunities and associate degree programs that fit the regional job market so students who complete the program can receive gainful employment here in our region.”
Pitt-Titusville offers the associate of science in nursing program, which in fall 2022 was rated the sixth-best nursing program in the state by registerednursing.org. The program continues to excel with its high NCLEX completion and job-placement rates.
NPRC continues to use the Pitt-Titusville campus as one of its instructional sites for several associate degree programs, including business administration, criminal justice, general studies and early childhood education. In addition to its workforce certificates and associate degrees, NPRC also continues to provide pre-requisite classes for students wanting to enter Pitt-Titusville’s nursing program.
The MAC debuted its programs in 2021 with students completing one or both of its programs in basic machining and/or computer numerical control — or CNC — programming. MAC courses can be completed full time in as little as six weeks or part time over 15-weeks with courses starting throughout the year. The programs are available for recent high school graduates or people looking for training or to enhance their current skills. Upcoming courses begin in May, June and August.
The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology last summer brought the newest program to the Hub, a no-cost clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy course. Students currently in the course are completing their externship opportunities and will graduate in May.
• More information: Visit upt.pitt.edu/openhouse.
