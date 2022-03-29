TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. April 9 on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
Prospective students and parents will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the wide array of programs available in 2022. The event will wrap up at 10:30 with a question-and-answer session and closing remarks.
Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub was launched in the fall of 2020 to provide educational and workforce opportunities for residents in the region. The hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), and the Manchester Bidwell Corp.
The MAC’s workforce training options at the hub continue to expand. Having debuted a basic manufacturing course in 2021 that graduated its first cohort of students, the MAC has added an advanced training course covering computer numerical control (CNC) programing for 2022 and will continue to provide both day and evening classes.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College continues to provide instruction for students wanting to enter Pitt-Titusville’s associate of science in nursing program. Taking advantage of the hub’s excellent placement, NPRC continues to use the Pitt-Titusville campus as one of its instructional locations for a variety of other associate programs, including business administration, criminal justice and early childhood education.
“We’re excited to show what we can offer, but the real journey is just beginning,” said David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub. “With this model we’re hoping to show that a college campus can be more than just a place to earn a degree. This is an invaluable resource for a community that’s committed to making it stronger.”
• To RSVP: Visit upt.pitt.edu/openhouse.