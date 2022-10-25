TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub’s nursing program was ranked as the sixth best registered nursing program in Pennsylvania for 2022 by the nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
According to RegisteredNursing.org spokesperson Sally Worthington, “Nursing programs were assessed on several factors, which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond.”
In 2019, Nursing Schools Almanac included Pitt-Titusville’s nursing program on its list of the 75 best nursing schools in Pennsylvania. In 2020 the website RN Careers, ranked the program seventh in Pennsylvania among the colleges that offer an associate degree program.
Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023-24 school year.
• More information: Visit upt.pitt.edu/admissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.