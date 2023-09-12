TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, now Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, is celebrating its 60th year of educating students in the Titusville region.
The first Pitt-Titusville students started taking classes in McKinney Hall on Sept. 3, 1963. Since that time, the campus has grown to include additional buildings and programs.
In August 2020, the campus officially transitioned into the Education and Training Hub, a new configuration that includes multiple partners that provide training and associate degree programs to meet the region’s workforce needs.
Partners joining Pitt-Titusville are the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Pitt’s Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), and Manchester Bidwell Corporation’s Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
“While the campus has changed over the last 60 years,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Titusville’s president, “one thing has remained constant: The campus continues to provide educational opportunities to residents of this region to help them prosper and ultimately strengthen the economic viability of our communities.
“For nearly six decades, Pitt-Titusville graduates after earning their associate degree were well prepared for immediate employment or to further their education,” Esch said. “More recently, graduates of the Hub’s programs have secured meaningful positions in regional industries, businesses and medical facilities and are sharing their skills and knowledge to help advance the region.”
The Hub and its programs are gaining momentum, which is reflective of the 33 percent increase in overall enrollment since last fall.
The incoming nursing class this fall is at its capacity at 24 students, the highest enrollment of first-year nurses on the campus in many years.
Brockway Center for Arts and Technology’s first cohort of 14 students completed the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program with a 100 percent pass rate for the national certification, and all are employed in positions within their field. A second group of 18 students began the program on Sept. 5.
At the MAC, 40 students have completed either the basic machining course, the CNC programming and operations course, or both in the last two years. This fall, there are seven students taking the basic machining course.
NPRC continues to see an increase in the number of students interested in attending its courses offered at the hub and pursing one of five associate degree programs. NPRC also plans to add workforce programs at the Hub.
In addition to increasing enrollments and programming, the hub is enhancing and renovating its facilities.
When the hub formally launched, it shared its newly renovated Broadhurst Science Center with the community at an open house and ribbon-cutting event. This renovation included updated classrooms and designated classroom and laboratory space for the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology’s clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program and the Pitt-Titusville nursing program.
Additional capital projects are on the horizon.
In the near future, work will begin on the Student Union to create designated areas for workforce development programs and a machining workshop. The overall renovation also will include art galleries, a makerspace, and updated classrooms and offices.
“This small campus has a lot to offer to our region,” said Stephanie Fiely, executive director of the hub, “and I look forward to growing our enrollment as programs and partnerships evolve over the coming years.
“We are blessed to have these training and educational opportunities in our backyard that will benefit regional workers and the employers. This is an exciting gateway for our region to have no and low-cost programs that meet the workforce needs.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Hub, its partners and course offerings are invited to attend the fall open house Oct. 21 or visit upt.pitt.edu/HUB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.