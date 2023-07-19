SAEGERTOWN — The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania will hold its Summer Show Friday through Sunday at its show grounds at 16601 State Route 198.
The show features John Deere tractors and engines but is open to all tractors, engines and equipment, including antique cars and trucks as well as antique construction equipment.
Exhibitors are encouraged and will receive free admission. Antique tractor pulls will be held Saturday afternoon (2,500 to 5,500 pounds) and Sunday afternoon (6,000 to 12,000 pounds).
The show also includes a blacksmith shop, boiler room, sawmill, early gas station and ladies building featuring grains. Those attending can observe old-time threshing and bailing, a vintage rock crusher, and the kiddie tractor pulls.
There will be a flea market, live music, and food from the steam kettle kitchen or other local vendors.
• More information: Visit pioneersteamandgas.com or the group’s Facebook at pioneer steam and gas.
