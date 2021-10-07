HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Going on strong for 53 years, the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania's annual Fall Harvest Show will make its return this Saturday, with all the antique tractors and homemade goods one could ask for.
The show aims to bring to life the farming practices of yesteryear, with dozens of antique vehicles, tools and engines on display. Some of those very same tractors will take part in the show's tractor pulls.
"The highlight of anything we do down there is the fact we're running equipment that's sometimes 100 years old doing what it was intended to do when it was new," said Dave Goodwill, president of the society. "That's not something you can see everywhere."
Judy Dengler, society secretary, said most of the vehicles that take part in the pulls are older than 1960. Across the entirety of the pull, there will be plenty of opportunities to see these rustic machines in action.
"I think we run anywhere from 70 to 90 hookups," Dengler said.
In addition to the tractors, the Fall Harvest Show will also showcase a working old-fashioned saw mill and a cider press which will be making fresh apple cider available for attendees to sample.
An area of the show grounds is given over to antique construction vehicles and mounds of dirt. Attendees will get the chance to watch these construction vehicles in action.
There will also be an old-fashioned gas station, 1900s machine shop, rock crusher and a blacksmith shop set up on the grounds.
Displaying older style equipment is the "key" to the annual show, Dengler said. Many modern pieces of farming equipment use computerized technology, she said, a far cry from those in previous decades.
"In the old days, you had to keep your farm equipment going," she said. "It was hands-on, dirty and hot and difficult."
The show serves as a fundraiser for the society, though admission is free. Instead, the group gets money from selling pies and other baked goods during the event, as well as other on-site means.
Other food will also be available, including homemade ham and bean soup, vegetable soup and hotdogs at the steam kitchen.
The annual Fall Harvest Show will begin at 9 a.m. and run until the tractor pulls finish. It takes place at the Pioneer Show Grounds, located at 16601 State Route 198, Hayfield Township.
For more information about the tractor pulls, contact Ed Yurcak at (814) 881-1358. For all other inquiries, call Dengler at (814) 763-5053. More information can also be found at the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society's Facebook page or on its website, pioneersteamandgas.com.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.