Multiple precinct-level offices that tied due to write-ins in the Nov. 2 election were settled Monday with ping pong balls.
The Crawford County Board of Elections conducted public blind drawings of lots using numbered balls to determine winners in more than 60 various races spread out among 45 of the county's 68 precincts. The public drawings were held at noon Monday in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
There were a number of precinct-level offices — mainly major and minority inspector of elections as well as some auditor races — that had no candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election. Candidates then were written in by the respective precinct's voters, resulting in numerous ties.
Some winners chosen Monday already hold another elected office within the voting precinct, such as township supervisor.
"All we're determining are the winners of the election" for the particular office, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections, said Monday. "We're not determining eligibility. Whether the person can serve is a separate issue. The person could choose to resign (their current post) and take the new office."
Those involved were notified by the board of the ties and more than a half-dozen candidates who were involved in a tie showed up for Monday's drawings.
When their precinct office was called by the board, candidates who were present selected their own ping pong ball to see if they could pull "No. 1."
For those not present, the board publicly announced the office, a candidate's name and then a member drew a ball.
The results below list winning candidates for the office and had only two candidates tied for that particular race, unless otherwise noted.
Athens Township
Minority inspector of elections — Barbara Hall
Bloomfield Township
Minority inspector of elections — Kym Miller
Cambridge Township
Auditor (4-year term) — Kristen Eckart (one of three)
Auditor (2-year term) — James Campbell (one of three)
Centerville
Majority inspector of elections — Helen Process (one of four)
Minority inspector of elections — Nancy Prenatt (one of four)
Cochranton
Minority inspector of elections —Robert Caroline (one of three)
Conneaut Township
Minority inspector of elections — Daniel W. Tighe (one of four)
Conneaut Lake
Minority inspector of elections — Jeffrey Jerome (one of three)
Conneautville
Majority inspector of elections — Jeannie Mead
Minority inspector of elections — Lawrence Richie
East Fairfield Township
Constable — John Woge
East Fallowfield
Minority inspector of elections — Ruth E. Packard
East Mead Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Debby Hamilton
Auditor (4-year term) — James Dobos
Fairfield Township
Minority inspector of elections — Kathy Blakeslee (one of three)
Greenwood Township
Majority inspector of elections — Kurt Dennis (one of three)
Minority inspector of elections — Edna Crooks (one of three)
Hayfield Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Seth Johnson (one of seven)
Majority inspector of elections — John Hanenkopf
Minority inspector of elections — Marjorie Brant
Linesville
Majority inspector of elections — Whitney Howard
Minority inspector of elections — Karen Laird
Meadville 1-1
Minority inspector of elections — Carol Jones
Meadville 1-2
Minority inspector of elections — John Walton (one of three)
Meadville 2-2
Majority inspector of elections — John Walton (one of four)
Minority inspector of elections — Shawn Miller (one of four)
Meadville 2-3
Minority inspector of elections — Rich Tucker (one of five)
Meadville 5
Judge of elections — Alan Shaffer
North Shenango Township
Auditor (2-year term) — Patricia Mehalik
Oil Creek Township
Constable — Stephen Rand
Pine Township
Auditor (2-year term) — James Gagen
Randolph Township
Constable — Steven Bogardus
Judge of elections — Kenneth Pratt
Majority inspector of elections — Larry Gosnell (one of three)
Minority inspector of elections — Ken Pratt (one of three)
Richmond Township
Minority inspector of elections — George Shiver (one of seven)
Rome Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Heidi Gilbert (one of three)
Saegertown
Tax collector — Amanda Pipper
Constable — Erik Fort (one of three)
South Shenango Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Ed McCormick (one of three)
Auditor (4-year term) — Shannon Surrena
Minority inspector of elections — Tim Straite (one of three)
Sparta Township
Auditor (4-year term) — James Scouten (one of four)
Spartansburg
Constable — Terrance Fisher (one of five)
Spring Township
Minority inspector of elections — Mike Franz (one of six)
Summerhill Township
Minority inspector of elections — Dixie Richmond
Summit Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Rachel Wetherell (one of eight)
Auditor (4-year term) — Curtis Taylor (one of eight)
Auditor (2-year term) — Jeffrey Jerome (one of six)
Majority inspector of elections — Curtis Taylor (one of four)
Minority inspector of elections — Cindy (Cynthia) McCoy (one of four)
Titusville 1-2
Majority inspector of elections — Bonnie Hull
Minority inspector of elections — Terry Dodd
Titusville 2-1
Majority inspector of elections — Chad Covell (one of three)
Minority inspector of elections — Karen Kocan (one of three)
Townville
Minority inspector of elections — Joel Ploski (one of three)
Troy Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Rich Holzer (one of seven)
Auditor (2-year term) — Kellie Price-Brenner (one of six)
Minority inspector of elections — Renee Snyder (one of five)
Venango Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Brenda Stafford (one of four)
Minority inspector of elections — Michael Barron (one of four)
Venango Borough
Council (2-year term, 1-seat) — Tim Johnson (one of three)
Vernon Township
Constable (all of township) — Ray Collins (one of nine)
Vernon Township 2 Judge of Elections — Eileen Linz
West Fallowfield Township
Minority inspector of elections — John Loreno (one of five)
West Mead Township 1
Minority inspector of elections — Marc R. Snyder (one of six)
West Mead Township 2
Judge of elections — Michael Walker
West Shenango Township
Majority inspector of elections — Fred Just
Minority inspector of elections — Elizabeth Just
Woodcock Township
Auditor (6-year term) — Daniel Hart
