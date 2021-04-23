Conneaut Area Senior High School will have a new principal next school year, taking over for Principal David Maskrey, who is transferring to Conneaut Valley Middle School.
Conneaut School Board members unanimously approved the hiring of Edward Pietroski to serve as the new principal effective July 1 at their meeting on April 14. Pietroski is coming from Sullivan County High School in Laporte, in the northeastern area of the state.
Board member Theressa Miller complimented Pietroski ahead of the vote, describing him as an "active listener" and with an attitude of "the buck stops here." She also highlighted his background, which mixes experiences in both rural and urban life.
Board member Tim McQuiston echoed the sentiments, calling Pietroski "the best qualified candidate out of a great pool of people who applied."
Pietroski earned undergraduate degrees in history and psychology from Wilkes University, where he also played football. He then enrolled in a certification program in Baltimore, Maryland, through which he got a master of arts in teaching through Johns Hopkins School of Education.
He taught elementary school classes in what Pietroski described as "inner-city Baltimore," before moving back to Pennsylvania and getting a master's in educational leadership from Wilkes. From there he worked eight years in Pleasant Valley School District, located on the eastern edge of Pennsylvania close to the border with Delaware.
Pietroski started as a middle school and remedial math teacher, and worked his way through various roles in the district, including serving as a grant writer and then the assistant principal of the high school. In the fall of 2012 he was hired as principal at Sullivan County High School.
While serving as principal there, Pietroski said the school made numerous advancements and changes, including increasing focus on instruction and actively engaging with students. One notable change was creating a more inclusive setting for learning support students to take classes alongside the general student populace.
Pietroski said he enjoys working with kids most of all, and it's what led him to getting involved in the field of education.
"There's nothing quite as positive as when you have been able to help kids be successful," he said.
As to what drew him to Conneaut, however, Pietroski said a main factor was his own daughter, Andzia, who will start sixth grade next year. Sullivan County High School teaches grades seven through 12, and while Pietroski said such a grade range does have advantages, it can also mean certain opportunities and features for students in lower grades must be sacrificed for those in higher grades and vice versa.
Having a high school option that focuses on a narrower range appealed to him, as did the veteran administration and teachers that make up the school district.
"It really appears to be a district with a lot of great systems already in place," he said.
Having grown up in Mountain Top, located in Luzerne County, Pietroski is used to and enjoys rural areas. In fact, one moment that made Crawford County really click for him as a new place to live was when wife Shannon said the county was a lot like driving through Mountain Top.
"Aesthetically, the setting, it reminds me of home," he said.
Pietroski said he intends to spend much of his first year as principal doing "a lot of listening, a lot of observing and a lot of learning" about the school district and the area so he can eventually formulate longterm goals to pursue in his new position.
Maskrey, whom Pietroski is replacing, will be taking over as principal at Conneaut Valley Middle School from Kevin Burns, who is retiring.
