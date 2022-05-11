The city of Meadville will host a “Picnic with the Police” free event today in Diamond Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The family-friendly gathering will include K-9 demonstrations; displays of police vehicles; a cookout with hot dogs, water and chips; a cornhole tournament and a bicycle obstacle course.
The picnic is being held during National Police Week, according to an announcement from the city. It will be followed by a “Coffee with a Cop” event Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in French Creek Coffee and Tea Co. LLC, 252 Chestnut St. The city’s social media announcement of the free coffee-fueled gathering described it as “a chance for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and meet officers who serve their community, outside of a crisis situation.”