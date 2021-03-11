Ryan Pickering has announced his candidacy for a seat on Crawford Central School Board.
Pickering has cross-filed for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 18 primary election.
Pickering cited his family as the main reason for running for school board. His mother was a paraprofessional until she recently retired and all three of his siblings have education degrees, he said, but they're not teaching because of the pay and lack of freedom to do what they were trained to do in the classroom.
"That’s why I stand behind teachers and staff and giving them the support they need to do what they know how to do more than anyone else," Pickering said.
The support includes increasing communication, updating the website, and finding new ways for the school board to receive feedback from students, parents, staff, teachers and community members, he said.
Pickering would stress the importance of community involvement and investment in public schools, which includes supporting adult education, trade schools, life skills programs, college prep and the arts.
"An educated community is a community prepared to succeed," he said.
Pickering credited public education, and specifically access to well-funded, accessible, diverse and inclusive public education, for his success and career advancement in Meadville.
Pickering said he depended on free hot lunch programs in school and strongly was supported by his teachers, teaching assistants, janitorial staff and bus drivers while he attended public school in Maine.
He works at Allegheny College where he is an assistant professor of psychology.