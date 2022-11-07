Physical therapy may be able to help make your holiday season better. There is no better time than the holiday season to reflect on the things that matter most, to share your time with those you love, and to cherish the best moments of your life. Whether it is wanting to bake cookies with your family, enjoy a brisk walk in the winter air, or spend evenings with friends, the warmth of the holidays can unearth the desire to improve your health and be present for these moments.
Committing to change is never easy and finding a program that fits your routine can be overwhelming, especially in the busyness of the holiday season. If you are having difficulties starting or continuing with a wellness program, a structured physical therapy regimen may be able to help you.
The VA's Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center team is working through Eastern Colorado VA on the Medically Complex Telerehabilitation Program. A research study has been launched to test how a 12-week telehealth physical therapy program improves the lives of veterans. The approach combines progressive rehabilitation, coaching and social support to help veterans reach their health and wellness goals.
Most of the research team has dual appointments with the University of Colorado and the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. Clinical partners are physical therapists at Eastern Colorado VA.
If you choose to participate, all physical therapy would be provided via telehealth or video calls, in the comfort of your own home. Your potential participation will help officials learn about which parts of the program are helpful and for whom the program works. The goal of the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center is to use the knowledge that you help provide to improve care for other Veterans.
To be eligible, you must be 60 years of age or older and have some need for physical therapy. For example, you may have a hard time moving around you house or community, or you have general weakness or feel unsteady on your feet.
If you are interested and want more information, email PT.studies@cuanschutz.edu
What we need from you?
Willingness and availability to participate in therapy two to three times per week for 12 weeks
Willingness to participate in all visits through VA Video Connect (telehealth video visits)
Ability to commit to 24 weeks (about six months) to complete all data collection for the program
You may not be eligible if you have a medical condition that would make exercise unsafe. Final determination of eligibility will be made by research staff.
• More information: Visit clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about the research study and research.va.gov to learn more about VA Research.
